JMU basketball programs ranked Top 6 in Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Polls

The James Madison men's basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
The James Madison men’s basketball team held off College of Charleston for a wild win Saturday evening at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JMU basketball programs ranked Top 6 in Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There are less than three weeks until the start of college basketball.

James Madison men’s and women’s basketball programs will be making their Sun Belt debuts in November. On Monday, the Sun Belt released the Preseason Coaches Poll for the 2022-23 season.

The men’s basketball Dukes earned the fourth spot while redshirt senior Vado Morse was selected for the Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team. JMU women’s basketball was picked to finish sixth in the conference. Senior Kiki Jefferson earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors.

Both teams kick off their seasons on Monday, November 7th at Atlantic Union Bank Center. The men’s team faces Valley Forge at 4 p.m. while the women’s team faces Maine at 7 p.m.

2022-23 Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll - Men’s Basketball

1. Louisiana - 190

2. Texas State - 162

3. South Alabama - 150

4. James Madison - 149

5. Georgia State - 127

6. Marshall - 122

7. App State - 120

8. Coastal Carolina - 100

9. Old Dominion - 93

10. Troy - 76

11. Georgia Southern - 69

12. Arkansas State - 48

13. Southern Miss - 34

14. ULM - 30

2022-23 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Coaches Poll - Women’s Basketball

1. Troy - 194

2. Old Dominion - 166

3. Louisiana - 161

4. Southern Miss - 137 

5. Texas State - 135

6. James Madison - 130

7. Georgia Southern - 108

8. App State - 102

9. Arkansas State - 96

10. Marshall - 91

11. Georgia State - 50

12. Coastal Carolina - 45

13. South Alabama - 38

14. ULM - 17

