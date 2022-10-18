Kings Dominion will operate year-round starting in 2023

Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March in 2023(WDBJ)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A popular Richmond-area theme park will be open year-round starting next year.

Kings Dominion announced that it will add additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March in 2023, with regular park operations continuing throughout the rest of the year.

The theme park’s Vice President and General Manager, Bridgette Bywater spoke about the decision to make operations year-round.

“Kings Dominion will be the cure for cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager. “We’ve always wanted find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season passholders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

