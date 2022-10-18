Mount Crawford aims to keep small town feel with new comprehensive plan

MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Mount Crawford is working on creating a comprehensive plan for the first time in more than two decades.

Earlier in the year, Mount Crawford sent out surveys to residents asking them what they wanted to see in the comprehensive plan, which helps move the town forward.

Town Manager Libby Clark said they had over 100 responses which is around a quarter of the town.

”The most predominant wishes of the town folks and businesses was to keep Mount Crawford a small town, they want to keep the history of the town, to clean up Main Street, hoping to make the historic district forthcoming -- we’re in the beginning stages of that,” Clark said.

She said trying to get new businesses and establishing new development over redevelopment are the top things residents want from the plan.

A small residential new development is already in the works from the town bringing about 50 new homes to Mount Crawford.

“I think we can keep the small town feel with keeping it within a very controlled growth pattern,” Clark said.

Clark said residents have asked that the town keep the growth and decision-making within a responsible fiscal area.

To do improvements like new sidewalks, the town, Clark said they will need government grants to make that possible and to get those grants the town has to have a comprehensive plan which is why after so many years without one they are now writing a full plan.

Clark said if things stay on schedule they should have a public hearing to approve the plan in February 2023.

