New survey asks older Virginians about services they need

Working across the Commonwealth, the agency supports services for older Virginians including local Offices on Aging.

It has rolled out an online survey asking for your feedback about things like transportation, meals, and in-home support.

Marcia DuBois, Deputy Commissioner in the Division for Community Living at the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services, said information will help the agency plan services for the next several years.

“And then there’s also a lot of unmet need out there,” she said. “And so were trying to really get an idea of what needs people may have and also in many instances people are relying on their family or caregivers to provide support. And of course that’s unpaid support, and so this survey allows us to get some information about that as well.”

The survey will take you about 15 minutes to complete. You have until October 27 to fill it out. All your responses are confidential.

“This gives us important information as we plan for future services that are really critical,” said DuBois. “And sometimes something as simple as respite services can be an important need that we can plan for.”

You can access the survey here.

