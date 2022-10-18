Old Town neighbors in Harrisonburg hold community meeting about student parties

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday evening, some residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town neighborhood hosted a community meeting at the Lucy Simms Continuing Education Center to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from JMU students living in off-campus houses in the neighborhood.

Harrisonburg City leaders, police, and a representative from JMU attended the meeting, and students were invited.

“The biggest hope is that we’re gonna build bridges between JMU, our city, and our neighborhoods. That neighborhoods feel respected, neighborhoods feel heard in terms of the concerns that we have with behaviors that are non-conducive to neighborhoods,” said Kathy Whitten, who helped organize the meeting.

Whitten said that she hopes the meeting will help build a better rapport between students and the full-time residents who share their neighborhoods.

“We want them as neighbors too and we feel like maybe there are opportunities to build bridges there. Where people who have students living in their neighborhood, go across the street or next door and introduce yourself, meet these people,” she said. “Often times after you’ve looked somebody in the eye and understand ‘oh they have kids, oh they have jobs’ they are less likely to do things that interfere with regular hour lives.”

Whitten said she and her neighbors also hope to see property owners and landlords take more responsibility for the actions of students renting their properties.

