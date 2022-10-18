One dead after truck, school bus collide in Mingo County

A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing the driver of the truck, according to the Mingo County Sheriff's Office.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Tuesday morning after an accident involving a school bus and a truck.

The driver of the truck passed away following the crash that happened around 7 a.m. along King Coal Highway near Mingo Central, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.

King Coal Highway has been shut down by emergency crews.

A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning along King Coal Highway in Mingo County, according to the sheriff's office.(WSAZ)
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning along King Coal Highway in Mingo County, according to the sheriff's office.(WSAZ)

The sheriff’s office tells WSAZ.com crews expect the roadway to be blocked for some time.

According to the Mingo County Board of Education, seven students and the school bus driver were taken to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life-threatening injuries.

West Virginia State Police has been called in to reconstruct the accident.

Further information has not been released.

