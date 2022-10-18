Open enrollment is around the corner

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Open enrollment season is almost here.

Most private insurance companies are getting ready for their enrollment period. Virginians have from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15 to shop for insurance on the federal insurance exchange.

The State Corporation Commission has a few reminders for those enrolling.

“It’s important to shop around and consider your needs and your family’s needs - what medical services you and your family use. Ask if a health insurance plan complies with the affordable care act,” said SCC communications manager Katha Treanor.

Keep an eye out for scams, especially this time of year.

“If you get a cold call or an email from somebody saying they can help you with a plan or enroll you, check it out, even websites. HealthCare.gov is the official website,” said Treanor.

