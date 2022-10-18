Open enrollment is around the corner

Most private insurance companies are getting ready for their enrollment period. Virginians have...
Most private insurance companies are getting ready for their enrollment period. Virginians have from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15 to shop for insurance on the federal insurance exchange.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Open enrollment season is almost here.

Most private insurance companies are getting ready for their enrollment period. Virginians have from Nov. 1 until Jan. 15 to shop for insurance on the federal insurance exchange.

The State Corporation Commission has a few reminders for those enrolling.

“It’s important to shop around and consider your needs and your family’s needs - what medical services you and your family use. Ask if a health insurance plan complies with the affordable care act,” said SCC communications manager Katha Treanor.

Keep an eye out for scams, especially this time of year.

“If you get a cold call or an email from somebody saying they can help you with a plan or enroll you, check it out, even websites. HealthCare.gov is the official website,” said Treanor.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Mayne who fled the...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
Some students said things like this aren’t supposed to happen in places like The Friendly City.
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year

Latest News

“I think we can keep the small town feel with keeping it within a very controlled growth...
Mount Crawford aims to keep small town feel with new comprehensive plan
Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
Pendleton County Middle-High School in Franklin, WV.
$875K to prevent violence in schools in Pendleton, Hardy counties
A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
One dead after two vehicle crash on South Main Street