Police: Memphis man shoots DoorDash driver, steals car

Susepect Tyshaun Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Memphis man is accused of attempting to kill a DoorDash driver.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14 on Peres Avenue, according to WMC.

The victim told police that he made a delivery and was walking to his vehicle when an unknown man opened his door.

As he got closer, the man fired shots, according to the police affidavit.

Police said the victim returned fire as the man stole his vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Impala.

The Impala was found parked Monday at a Dollar General on James Road.

Officers found the driver inside and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as Tyshaun Wear, who police said confessed to the crime.

Wear is charged with aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He’s also charged with reckless driving, theft of property and failure to exercise due care.

