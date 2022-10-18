Police starting to search Chatham Co. landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon

By Paige Phillips
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement is now searching a Chatham County landfill for the missing toddler, Quinton Simon.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Chatham County Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said evidence gathered as led to the search at the landfill. Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said the department believes Simon’s body was thrown in a dumpster and unknowingly disposed off at the landfill.

The specific landfill is the one off Little Neck Road near L. Scott Stell Park.

Quinton was last seen on Oct. 5 when he was reported missing from his Buckhalter Road home. Since then, CCPD and the FBI confirm they believe Quinton is dead. They have named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No one has been charged yet in this case.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

