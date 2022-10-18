Remembering Wanda Wilt, Rockingham County’s first female supervisor

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County lost one of its trailblazers last week, Wanda Driver Wilt passed away on October 12 at the age of 88. Wilt was the first woman to serve on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors in the 1970s and later became the first female Mayor of Broadway.

“Being the first woman to serve on the Board of Supervisors she was dedicated to the public, loved working with people, and seemed to really be able to work with all lots of life,” said Mary Miller-Turner, who knew Wilt for over 60 years.

Wanda Wilt was beloved in the Broadway area, she served three terms as Broadway’s Mayor in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“She was a woman that commanded respect but more so than that she was kind and really cared for the community both Rockingham County and the town of Broadway,” said Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien.

Wilt was Mayor of Broadway when O’Brien was first hired as town manager in 2000.

“I enjoyed working for her and enjoyed working with her over the years. Her legacy is she has done just a tremendous amount for this area, it’s good to see that she’s remembered as such,” said O’Brien.

O’Brien said that Wilt was an excellent leader for the town and played a big role in helping it grow to where it is today.

“She could think outside the box and a lot of times in local government we don’t do that and she did that. And the town of Broadway has flourished and thrived in large part because of that, because of her forward-thinking,” he said.

In addition to her work in local government Wilt spent 43 years working in sales at WHSV as an account executive.

“She was wonderful to be around, she learned to deal with all walks of life of people, she was always very giving, she enjoyed people, and she enjoyed being busy,” said Miller-Turner who worked at WHSV with Wilt for 35 years.

Wilt also played a big role in founding both the Broadway-Timberville and Mount Jackson Rotary Clubs. Broadway Towncouncilman Douglas Harpine who was a pallbearer at her funeral worked with her to start the club.

“She came up to me and said I want you to help me get a rotary club started for Timberville and Broadway. I said ‘Wanda I’m into so many things already what do you want me to give up?’ she said ‘I don’t want you to give anything up but I want you to help me get the rotary club going’ next thing I know I’m in a hotel in Harrisonburg with a bunch of state and rotary people and we started getting things together to get the club started,” said Harpine.

Harpine wound up becoming the club’s first president and said that Wilt was a huge help to him.

“After we got chartered I became the first chartered president but it was all Wanda, the first lady of Broadway, it was hard to say no to that woman,” he said.

Kyle O’Brien said that one of his favorite things about Wilt was that she was always upfront and honest.

“She would tell you how it is and we could have a conversation, we wouldn’t always agree but at the end of the conversation we would circle back and everything was good,” he said.

O’Brien said Wilt remained very involved in Broadway even after she was no longer Mayor.

“She would call me and say ‘Why is third street not done yet Kyle, why did you put inflatables up over Halloween’,” he said with a laugh. “I’d tell her why and she’d say ‘Ok I don’t agree with you but that’s ok’ and that’s the relationship we had dating back 24 years. She had tremendous care for Broadway,” he said.

O’Brien said Wilt also made a big impact on him personally over the years he knew her.

“She gave me some great advice over the years so those conversations were good and her candor and her honesty were great. I know she’ll be remembered as a great Mayor for this town, an advocate for Rockingham County, and for what she’s done just being the first female in both of those positions is very impressive,” he said.

Mary Miller-Turner called Wilt an icon in the Broadway community and said she will be greatly missed.

“She was just a warm person, a person that was fun to be around. She liked football, we played cards together, she was just a great friend and a great mentor,” said Miller-Turner.

