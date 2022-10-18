Salvation Army Angel Tree signups ending soon

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Time is running out to sign up for Angel Trees this year.

The Salvation Army of Staunton will be taking applications for Thanksgiving/Christmas assistance on Oct. 18 & Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. along with Oct. 19, and Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Angel Tree has been a tradition since 1979. Staunton’s Salvation Army anticipates at least three hundred families to sign up, which amounts to six hundred angel trees.

According to Lieutenant Kelsey Meredith, anything can happen and that number may increase.

“We know that people are struggling this year. It’s a hard time in our community and a lot of people need help so we are prepared to help if we do have more families than anticipated,” Meredith said.

Staunton’s Salvation Army is only taking signups from residents and Staunton and western Augusta County. Families outside this area should register with the salvation army in Waynesboro.

The Salvation Army of Staunton also works with one of Food Lions in Staunton to help provide food boxes for local families in need for Christmas. Families can sign up to get a letter that tells them which location to go get a whole slate of items for Christmas.

