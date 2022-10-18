Staunton organization raises awareness for domestic abuse throughout October

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - In 2021, New Directions Center in Staunton answered 640 calls on their crisis line, staff said.

Community Engagement Program Coordinator for New Directions Joy D. Ingram said that number will likely increase this year.

“I think part of that is because the word is getting out that we’re here,” Ingram said.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, so New Directions is getting the word out about their services and raising awareness for what domestic violence is.

“Previously, when people thought about domestic violence, they would typically think of a woman with maybe a black eye or a busted lip, bruises things like that,” said Ingram. “Domestic violence doesn’t just affect women, it affects men as well.”

Domestic violence can affect anyone, and domestic violence isn’t only physical abuse.

“It’s mental and psychological violence. It’s emotional violence. It’s spiritual violence. It’s sexual violence. It’s financial violence. There are many different types of violence that entail domestic violence, and not just physical,” she said.

Earlier in the month, the Center hosted a public awareness event at Ciders From Mars and worked with other organizations to talk about their work. As the month goes on, they’ll host more events in the area.

“We will be having our annual ‘Night of Remembrance’ for victims for those who lost their lives to domestic violence homicides. We memorialize them. We also celebrate survivors, and again just let people know that we are here to help,” Ingram said.

That event will be on Thursday, Oct. 27. More details will be available soon.

Most importantly, they want everyone to know how to reach them, should the need arise. Their website is full of resources, and they have a crisis hotline here: 540-886-6800.

New Directions serves Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro, but they can also help you find assistance in your area.

