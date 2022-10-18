Student loan forgiveness applications open in beta format

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The beta application for the student loan forgiveness program opened on Friday.

The beta application is a way for the government to soft launch the application to see if there are any kinks to work out.

”People can apply now if they want and they say they don’t expect it will change and they’ll just be further ahead in the line if they apply now,” John Whitfield, executive director at Blue Ridge Legal Services, said.

Experts said those who apply during the beta period will not have to reapply once the final application is published.

“By Nov 1., that system will be finalized and will no longer be in beta testing,” Whitfield said.

The deadline to apply for student loan debt relief is Dec. 31, 2023.

There is also a Public Service Loan Forgiveness application offered to those who work in government offices.

“If you worked there for 10 years at a qualifying employer and you’ve made 120 payments on your student loans during those 10 years you can apply to have your balance of your student loans forgiven,” Whitfield said.

The deadline to apply for that is Oct. 31, 2023.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.