Student seriously hurt in stabbing at Henrico middle school

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) – A seventh-grader was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing at Brookland Middle School in Henrico County.

Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to the stabbing incident on school grounds around 11:45 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred in a locker room at the school,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

In an email to parents, the middle school’s principal said the school was put on a “lock and teach” after the incident, which involved two seventh-graders.

I’ve talked to several parents and students outside the school off camera who tell me this was a very scary and chaotic situation…many students calling their parents from inside the school to come pick them up. pic.twitter.com/oefEb5Cubq — Riley Wyant (@rileywyantTV) October 18, 2022

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other student has been taken into police custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

