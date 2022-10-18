Student seriously hurt in stabbing at Henrico middle school

Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.
Henrico Police says one student is in critical condition.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) – A seventh-grader was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a stabbing at Brookland Middle School in Henrico County.

Police say a school resource officer was at the school in the 9200 block of Lydell Drive when he was alerted to the stabbing incident on school grounds around 11:45 a.m.

“The preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred in a locker room at the school,” the Henrico Police Department said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

In an email to parents, the middle school’s principal said the school was put on a “lock and teach” after the incident, which involved two seventh-graders.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other student has been taken into police custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

