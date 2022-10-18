Two years after Miller Circle Explosion, affected businesses doing well

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle Explosion in Harrisonburg when a natural gas leak caused a large blast that destroyed several businesses.

Some businesses in the area ended up closing permanently after the explosion while others spent months repairing damage and working to reopen. Now two years later, they have rebounded and are back on track.

“The whole drop ceiling fell, that messed all the electrical up. Some walls were cracked so we had to repair that, windows were busted, the doors got blown open, and the fan blades got bent. Everything was ruined,” said Maryssa Mottesheard, manager of Funky’s Skate Center.

Funky’s Skate Center was closed for a year after the explosion and had to renovate its building completely. Now nearly a year after it reopened, business is booming.

“It’s definitely been exciting seeing everybody come back in here and skating, it’s been pretty busy. Usually, during the summer, it’s our slower months but honestly, it didn’t slow down too much so I’m excited to see what winter’s gonna be like coming back around,” said Mottesheard.

Mottesheard said she and other employees spent countless hours working to get Funky’s ready to reopen and two years later she thinks the skate center is in a better position than it was before the blast.

“I think it helped us out for the better. This place kind of needed a remodel and it looks more modern and up-to-date. Everybody seems to love it and I’m excited,” she said.

Bluestone Bike & Run was also badly damaged by the explosion and had to close for two months.

“We heard about the explosion and all made it down here not long after to find all the windows blown out, doors blown off, the ceiling in here partially collapsed, and the metal roof had a big wave in it from a bunch of the roof trusses breaking,” said Erik Jensen, co-owner of Bluestone Bike & Run.

Jensen said in the aftermath of the blast he and others filled four trash cans full of broken glass from in and around the building.

“Still to this day I’ll almost daily find pieces of broken glass inside and outside when the wind blows them out of the grass or we find them in places that couldn’t be accessed until now. We find them all the time,” he said.

When Bluestone Bike & Run reopened two months after the explosion, shortages and supply chain issues in the biking and running industry actually helped get the shop back on its feet.

“We opened back up and that had gotten worse while we were closed so we had some of the inventory that was damaged that was really desirable. So there was a lot of stuff that we were able to sell right after we reopened and it was pretty busy, we kind of bounded back and have stayed open every since,” said Jensen.

Jensen said that the shop has been very busy of late and is doing well.

Blue Sprocket Studios and Hometown Music had their buildings completely destroyed in the explosion and have since relocated. They now share a building nearby on Main Street that used to house Backcountry Restaurant & Lounge.

“I got over there as quick as I could and pulled up to what seemed like madness with smoke and fire. It’s a sight I haven’t really forgotten even though it’s two years old at this point,” said Chris Jackson, owner of Blue Sprocket Studios when reflecting on the day of the explosion.

Jackson has been working out of a temporary studio for the last two years but is working to build one in Blue Sprocket’s new location.

“We have been working on getting the production side of our operation back up but during that time our vinyl record business has also been doing extremely well as vinyl records have been hugely popular worldwide and the demand is through the roof,” said Jackson.

As Blue Sprocket works to build a studio at its new location, it hopes to make things better than ever before as a way to repay the community that helped support the businesses after the blast.

“The support, the outreach, people checking in on us, reminding us that we were part of the Harrisonburg and greater Shenandoah Valley community, so we’re getting there. It’s taking us longer than I’d like but we’re getting there,” said Jackson.

Jackson said he hopes that Blue Sprocket and Hometown Music will have finished all the renovations to their new Main Street location and be fully reopened sometime in 2023.

