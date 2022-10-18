Two years later Harrisonburg Fire Chief reflects on Miller Circle explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday marked the two-year anniversary of the Miller Circle explosion in Harrisonburg. On Monday, WHSV talked with Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia to take a look back at that morning and the lessons first responders learned.

“It was such a big event in Harrisonburg’s history and what I’m really struck by in remembering that day is that there was no loss of life in that day. In an event that could have had so much tragedy associated with, it the fact that there were no lives lost really continues to resonate with me,” said Tobia.

Tobia said he is proud of how quickly first responders reacted on that morning two years ago. Many fire personnel self-dispatched after hearing or feeling the blast and were already on the way to the scene as 911 calls came in.

“Our police department did an amazing job of quickly establishing a perimeter for the event. It was really just a great team effort. We were able to quickly identify the individuals who needed to be cared for and then control the fires that resulted from the explosion,” said Tobia.

Tobia expressed gratitude to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and other agencies that aided the city in its response. While the response that day was effective, Tobia said his department still learned a lot and has made improvements to their procedure over the last two years should something like it ever happen again.

“We modified our response policies to further limit the likelihood that firefighters could be injured in a resulting explosion,” he said.

Tobia said that these modifications have already yielded an increase in safety for first responders by having technical upgrades.

“We actually have made investments in newer gas-detecting technology and we are now carrying even more sensitive gas meters than we were previously,” he said.

Two years after it happened, Tobia said it will likely never be known what triggered the explosion but the biggest lesson people should learn from it is the importance of calling 911 anytime they smell an order of gas in their home or business.

