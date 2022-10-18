Warning: Firewood could carry invasive insects

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Firewood is an essential heating tool in many households, but the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDF) warns that firewood could carry invasive species of insects. When firewood is moved from one place to another, insects can fall off and begin spreading. According to the VDF, these insects could destroy crops, infect trees, and even entire forests.

“Invasive insects and disease are a critical threat to our forests,” said Virginia State Forester Rob Farrell. “When you buy firewood near where you’ll burn it, you help protect Virginia’s forests while supporting local economies. Simple choices and a little planning can make a big difference in ensuring Virginians will have forests to enjoy for generations to come.”

It can be difficult to tell whether or not firewood is infested, but the best way to be safe is buy the firewood near where you plan to burn it.

To find local firewood dealers across Virginia, visit Firewoodscout.org. For more information on invasive insects in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services website.

For more information about protecting trees from tree-killing insects, visit https://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.