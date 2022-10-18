WHSV EndZone Game of the Week Announcement: Week 9 - Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The EndZone Game of the Week features two of the toughest teams in the Shenandoah District, including a squad that is unbeaten this season.

The Storm will host Buffalo Gap in a district battle as Staunton looks for an 8-0 mark in 2022.

After winning only seven games over the past three seasons, the Storm has shocked the district this fall while playing under first-year head coach Michael Bell.

These teams last met in fall 2021, when Buffalo Gap dominated Staunton 42-14. Only time will tell if the Storm remains undefeated after week nine.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Gypsy Hill Park Football Stadium.

