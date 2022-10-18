Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A winning lottery ticket worth a share of a $494 million Mega Millions jackpot was purchased in a southwest Florida city hammered by Hurricane Ian late last month.

Florida lottery officials on Monday said one of the two winning tickets was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Fort Myers. The other winning ticket was bought in California.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28 and has been blamed for more than 100 fatalities in the state. It was the third-deadliest storm to hit the U.S. mainland this century. More than half of the storm-related deaths in Florida were reported in Lee County, which includes Fort Myers.

Lottery winners in Florida have 180 days to claim their prize. Under a new state law, lottery winners can remain anonymous for 90 days from the day they claim the winnings, if their prize is worth $250,000 or more. Past winners have also set up legal trusts as a way to keep their identities anonymous.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming, 20, was arrested by police in connection to the shooting on Devon Lane...
Man arrested in connection to shooting that injured 8 in Harrisonburg
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as Gage William Mayne who fled the...
Man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt were found with their father Timothy...
Missing Hampton toddlers found safe
'It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' streams for free on Apple TV+ on Friday, Oct. 28 to...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics won’t be on TV this year
Tristan Holland (L) and Seth Rokitka (R)
2 in custody after deadly hit-and-run involving Ole Miss students

Latest News

Quinton Simon
Police starting to search Chatham Co. landfill for missing toddler Quinton Simon
President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back