Zazenski signs extension, committed to keeping JMU men’s soccer on national stage

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s soccer head coach Paul Zazenski has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Zazenski is in his fifth year at the helm of the program. Over the past four seasons, Zazenski and the Dukes have recorded a 47-24-12 record that includes three CAA titles along with a historic quarterfinal appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2018.

“In the last five seasons, we have experienced everything under the sun as a program” said Zazenski in a statement released by JMU on Monday. “As we move forward into the Sun Belt Conference, I am confident that these past experiences will help our program continue to grow and evolve.”

Zazenski is a two-time CAA Coach of the Year. He has coached 13 All-Region selections and 26 All-CAA selections.

In their first year in the Sun Belt, the Dukes are 5-6-2 and recently notched their first conference win against Georgia Southern.

JMU is back in action on Wednesday when they host West Virginia at 7 p.m. at Sentara Park. This match will be streamed on ESPN+.

