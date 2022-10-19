Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Appearances Boutique

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) -“I don’t want people to look at me and go oh you poor thing. I wanted to look like me and have fun like I usually do,” Carol Cobb said.

We’ve all heard the saying, “when you look good you feel good.” For some that is easier said than done especially when you are trying to survive cancer treatment.

Carol Cobb and Susie Vanvalkenburg are breast cancer survivors.

“A lot of times what happens when somebody gets cancer is you are making other people feel better because the people in your family, they are really feeling it for you as well. When you are sick so you are not the only person that gets sick,” Susie Vanvalkenburg explained.

“I was diagnosed in 2019 and it took a year to complete all of my treatment with chemo surgery, radiation and antibody infusions.” Carol Cobb said.

“I was diagnosed in February of 2021. I was diagnosed with type 2 and I went through therapy, chemotherapy, infusion therapy, I also had a lumpectomy as well as top that all off with 15 rounds of radiation,” Vanvalkenburg said.

“I was outdoors with my dog working in the garden and the wind blew and a hunk of hair blew and I thought okay it is time to do something about this so I went in the house and just shaved my head” Cobb said. Once that was done I could relax and attack this part of my life,” Cobb added.

The appearance boutique provides free wigs, scarves and accessories for cancer patients at the hospital.

“The wig coordinator is very good at trying on different wigs and different styles and looking at that and you know you can walk out of here with a free wig, head cover, we even have earrings,”

No matter where you are in treatment or how you feel inside

All the hospital’s cancer patients can feel like themselves again or someone else.

“Some people come in and say you know I’ve always wanted to be a red head. Then other people are going to go no I want to look exactly how it looks right now. It is fun having the option you can take it any where you want to go,” Cobb said.

The boutique offers all the wigs for free with support from the Augusta Health Foundation.

“With out it we would not be able to do what we did here and continue helping ladies with cancer and we serve ladies of all types of cancer not just breast cancer here,” Vanvalkenburg said.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.