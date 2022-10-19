Breeze Airways to offer flight from RIC to Phoenix

Breeze Airways will be adding nonstop fares to Phoenix on Feb. 10 starting from $99 one way.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Oct. 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A low-fare airline is launching a new service to Phoenix, Arizona from Richmond starting next year.

Breeze Airways will be adding nonstop fares to Phoenix on Feb. 10 starting from $99 one way.

The airline currently serves six destinations from Richmond:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • San Francisco, California
  • Tampa, Florida

