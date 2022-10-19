Breeze Airways to offer flight from RIC to Phoenix
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A low-fare airline is launching a new service to Phoenix, Arizona from Richmond starting next year.
Breeze Airways will be adding nonstop fares to Phoenix on Feb. 10 starting from $99 one way.
The airline currently serves six destinations from Richmond:
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Hartford, Connecticut
- Las Vegas, Nevada
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- San Francisco, California
- Tampa, Florida
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.