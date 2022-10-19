Breeze Airways to offer flight from RIC to Phoenix

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A low-fare airline is launching a new service to Phoenix, Arizona from Richmond starting next year.

Breeze Airways will be adding nonstop fares to Phoenix on Feb. 10 starting from $99 one way.

The airline currently serves six destinations from Richmond:

Charleston, South Carolina

Hartford, Connecticut

Las Vegas, Nevada

New Orleans, Louisiana

San Francisco, California

Tampa, Florida

