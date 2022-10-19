Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Court documents filed in the Rockingham-Harrisonburg General District Court reveal more details about the moments before a shooting which left eight people injured and a man in police custody.

The court documents stated the suspect, 20-year-old Tyreaf Fleming, had an “intended victim.” Police said he shot the man three times in the lower legs who was taken to UVA for surgery following Sunday’s shooting along the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

Witnesses told police Fleming showed up to the gathering looking for the man he allegedly shot. They said he was going to shoot the man and then pulled a pistol from his waist band and started firing off rounds striking him and several others.

In a release on Sunday, Harrisonburg city officials said Fleming is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the use of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

HPD said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

However, this is not Fleming’s run-in the law in recent times. Court records state he is serving a two year probation sentence for assault on a law enforcement officer.

Louis Nagy, who represented Fleming in that case, said Fleming was charged with a five-year sentence with four years and six months suspended, but if he is charged in the Devon Lane shooting incident a judge can reimpose that sentence.

Updates on the conditions of the eight victims have not been released.

Fleming has a preliminary hearing date set in connection to Sunday’s shooting. It’s scheduled for Dec 13.

