Gov. Youngkin announces new custom crush winery incubator

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that the Common Wealth Crush Co. will create six new jobs and invest $1.5 million to renovate a 17,000-square-foot space in the city of Waynesboro’s historic Virginia Metalcrafters building and create a new custom crush winery incubator and multi-producer tasting room.

“During October, we celebrate Virginia Wine Month and the many positive impacts that our world-class vineyards and wineries bring to the Commonwealth. From the more than 10,000 jobs the industry has created to the more than 2.64 million tourists visiting our wineries each year, Virginia’s wine industry contributes so much to our economy and quality of life,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am delighted to see continued investment in the industry and congratulate the owners of Common Wealth Crush for their commitment to bring even more great wines and wineries to the state.”

The Common Wealth Crush was founded in response to growing demand from both new and experienced winemakers for a cooperative style facility offering a broad range of expert winemaking and consultative services.

“Agriculture is the Commonwealth’s largest private industry by far, and agribusinesses such as this continue to add to its vitality,” said Delegate G. John Avoli. “I’m especially grateful that this investment will enhance the historic district of the city of Waynesboro.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with the city of Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Economic Development Authority to secure the project for the Commonwealth.

This is the city of Waynesboro’s first AFID award.

