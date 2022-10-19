Harrisonburg artisan tea shop looks to bring ‘French flare’ to Main Street

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Dorothée ‘Doe’ Polanz was born and raised on the border of France and Germany and has always had a curiosity and passion for tea-making.

Now she’s sharing that love through a pop-up shop in downtown Harrisonburg.

“When you come here you also have a kind of an education part because I teach people what is tea, how the French people drink it which is very different from you know other culture,” Polanz said.

Polanz is an Associate Professor of French at James Madison University and is using that background in her pop-up tea shop, the Downtown Rabbit Hole.

At the shop, you can find decorations inspired by Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, along with tastings and sales of a variety of French-style teas. She says the shop is about connecting and experiencing these specific types of tea whether in a group or by yourself.

“We add fruit, we add flavor, all of this is natural there is no artificial flavor, but you know pieces of fruit, pieces of flowers rosebuds, pineapple. Because the French love their flavors and perfumes, so it’s very very flavorful,” Polanz explained.

Along with the on-site tastings and teas for sale, Polanz also offers at-home services for events like birthday parties and bridal showers.

The Downtown Rabbit Hole will be located at 2 N. Main Street in Harrisonburg until Jan. 31.

You can find more information by clicking here.

