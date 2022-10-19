Las Vegas police say 15 men arrested as part of undercover internet operation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an undercover internet operation resulted in 15 arrests between Oct. 7-8.

According to a news release, the suspects were taken into custody after arranging to meet up with undercover agents who were posing as juveniles online.

The operation was carried out by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, including members of the FBI, Henderson police, LVMPD and North Las Vegas police, the release notes.

According to authorities, the individuals arrested in connection with the operation included Joshua Casillas, 48; Michael Perry, 68; Matthew Gallegos, 39; Tyler Lovitt, 31; Michael Rich, 41; Fernando Garcia, 26; Kareem Hollins, 23; Carlos Tobler, 24; Mark Griffith, 36; Daniel Gutierrez, 28; Clarence Redic, 20; James Huber, 48; Dylan Hill, 24; Nathan Urbauer, 38; and Bryan Aldana, 25.

The release says that the 15 men were booked into the Henderson Detention Center for various charges, including luring a minor with a computer to engage in sexual acts and soliciting a minor to engage in juvenile prostitution.

“This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community,” the department said in the release.

Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

