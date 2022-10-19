Luray mourns loss of longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Luray is mourning the loss of its longtime Mayor Barry Pressgraves who passed away on October 15 at the age of 79.

Pressgraves served three terms as the town’s Mayor from 2008 to 2020. He also served a term as a town councilman before that and spent years on the town’s planning commission and hospital board.

“He gave a lot, he sacrificed his time that he could’ve been with his family, friends, or doing some other leisure activity but he dedicated a lot of his life to the town and community and we thank him for that,” said Luray Mayor Jeffery Dofflemyer.

Dofflemyer knew Pressgraves for 50 years and called him a personal friend, he said he learned a lot from Pressgraves which has helped him in his first two years as Mayor.

“It’s not an easy job and after being in it for almost two years I realize how dedicated he must’ve been to do the job for 12 years. But I learned a lot from the way he handled people, he was very civil with everyone, and I learned how to conduct meetings. It was nice to have a mentor like that and we’re really going to miss him in town,” said Dofflemyer.

Town Manager Steve Burke worked with Pressgraves during his final three years as Luray’s Mayor. He said Pressgraves was a kind man and taught him a lot about Luray and its history.

“Barry would always end any conversation we had with ‘You have a blessed day my friend’ and he meant that. He was friends with everyone that he could be, his personality was he was sharing and he truly cared about everyone in our community,” said Burke.

Burke and Dofflemyer said that Pressgraves played a big role in the town’s growth and success. Some of his achievements included helping bring Valley Health to Luray, the replacement of the West Main Street Bridge, and the re-establishment of the Laurel Ridge Community College Campus in the town.

“We were really in decline and I guess maybe 20 years ago when Barry started getting involved in all this our downtown began to slowly revive and it’s still reviving we’re still working on it but it’s certainly a huge difference from what it was 20 years ago and I attribute a lot of that to Mayor Pressgraves,” said Dofflemyer.

Steve Burke also credited Pressgraves with helping bring many businesses to the town.

“He was a wonderful storyteller, he could regale you with all sorts of history as well as just fun anecdotes about Luray. I believe that served him and our community well because whenever we had a new business thinking of locating here Barry could talk with them and sell Luray as well as anyone could,” he said.

Pressgraves’ funeral service will be held on October 20 at Rilleyville Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.