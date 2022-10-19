Man rebooked on murder charge after allegedly killing inmate at Clark County jail

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Clark County inmate was rebooked on a murder charge after he allegedly killed another inmate.

Lee Johnson, 30, was rebooked to Clark County Detention Center Tuesday for open murder. According to jail records, Johnson was first booked into CCDC on Oct. 7 for battery on a protected person.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a corrections officer at CCDC found an unresponsive male inside his cell at around 2:04 p.m. Oct. 18. The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

LVMPD said Johnson was involved in a physical altercation with his cellmate. Additional details of why the altercation occurred wasn’t immediately available.

The victim will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office once next of kin is notified.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

