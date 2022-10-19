Police continue to investigate after teen’s body found in trash can

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a teen’s body was found in a trash can in Fairfield Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police confirmed the body was found in a trash can and confirmed it was a 17-year-old.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact Major Crimes, Detective A. Coates, at 804-646-0729 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

