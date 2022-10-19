Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye

This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an alleged abduction at the 2800 block of Fairway Drive, Basye(Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home this morning.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, a home along XXXXXXXXX Drive appeared to have been forcefully entered and April Cline was allegedly abducted. He said Mitchell Markley Jr. is a person of interest.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Carter said a search warrant was being executed at the home and investigators are processing the scene.

After ditching one vehicle, Carter believes Mackley is now driving a stolen 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with Virginia tags XXX-XXXX.

The sheriff said if you come across Mackley and Cline, do not to approach them rather call 911.

Carter said the two know of each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

Shenandoah County Sheriff's Office Facebook Post

