Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye

BASYE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home this morning.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, a home along XXXXXXXXX Drive appeared to have been forcefully entered and April Cline was allegedly abducted. He said Mitchell Markley Jr. is a person of interest.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Carter said a search warrant was being executed at the home and investigators are processing the scene.

After ditching one vehicle, Carter believes Mackley is now driving a stolen 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with Virginia tags XXX-XXXX.

The sheriff said if you come across Mackley and Cline, do not to approach them rather call 911.

Carter said the two know of each other.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

