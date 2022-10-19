Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill
36 year-old Timothy was arrested in Burleigh County after abducting two kids in Virginia
Police give new details after missing Hampton children found in North Dakota
Some students said things like this aren’t supposed to happen in places like The Friendly City.
Some JMU students return feeling uneasy after Devon Lane shooting
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: The Appearances Boutique
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Doe Polanz, entrepreneur and owner of 'The Downtown Rabbit Hole' pop up artisan tea shop
Harrisonburg artisan tea shop looks to bring ‘French flare’ to Main Street