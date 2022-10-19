Student Athlete of the Week: Andrew Wymer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, the Mountain View golf team posted a 16-0 record in regular season play.

Senior Andrew Wymer has been a key player for the Generals over the past four years. He has competed in the top three spots since his freshman year.

“I’ve played golf since I was very young,” said Wymer. “It’s just the feeling of the club in my hands, being on the course, and being outside.”

The Wymer family has been a staple in the Mountain View sports community for generations. Andrew Wymer’s grandfather was an athletic director for the Generals. His father recently retired after many years as a golf coach and teacher in Quicksburg.

“Growing up, I watched my dad and granddad play golf so it’s always been a part of my life,” added Wymer. “As I got older, I started taking the sport competitively.”

Wymer is known for his work ethic on the green, setting an example for the next generation of golfers on the team.

“I would dismiss them from practice and then Andrew would go back and play nine or even eighteen holes,” said Mountain View golf coach Brady Kibler. “You have to love this sport to get good.”

Wymer has earned numerous honors during his time with the Generals. In 2021, he was first-team All-Bull Run District and first-team All-Region 2B. He was also selected as the 2021 Northern Virginia Daily Area Golfer of the Year.

“You could never tell if he was mad or happy out there,” said Kibler. “That’s exactly what you have to do to be successful as a golfer.”

With a 3.69 GPA, Wymer is interested in a variety of subjects and is currently exploring opportunities to continue his golf career at the college level.

“He’s a really smart kid,” said Mountain View athletic director Mike Dorman. “The future is wide open for him, he can do anything.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.