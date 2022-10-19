Thornton named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison wide receiver Kris Thornton has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.

The award is presented each year to the top pass catcher in the FBS.

Thornton leads James Madison with 37 receptions for 642 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He has already had four 100-yard receiving games. To learn more about the Biletnikoff Award, click here.

