Valley housing manager explains findings of survey so far

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley Commission is working to get more information on housing available in the area.

The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC) spent the spring talking with local officials and learning what each locality needs when it comes to housing. This fall, they’ve interviewed stakeholders, like realtors and nonprofits, and analyzed information presented to them so far.

Olivia Raines, Housing Program Manager for CSPDC, said they’ve learned current estimates of housing costs in the Shenandoah Valley are not reliable.

“When you look at the numbers, our region looks pretty affordable, but we’ve heard loud and clear from realtors, lenders, nonprofits that no rent and the cost of owning a home are not really affordable in our region anymore,” said Raines.

On top of that, many localities have reported a shortage in opportunities for first-time homebuyers, said Raines.

“We’ve seen a lot of major growth in home prices, especially in Augusta County, Rockingham County, these areas where people are wanting to move to kind of get out of the city and find more to them affordable home ownership opportunities but it’s sort of squeezing out first time homebuyers and people who are looking for more affordable ownership opportunities,” said Raines.

Costs are up, Raines said, and quality tends to be down. Many first-time homebuyers are looking for more affordable properties, and many of those require a lot of work.

Not only will the study provide information on home quality and cost, but CSPDC will be able to address the impact short-term rentals, like Airbnbs, have on the Shenandoah Valley.

“That problem has been sort of hard to quantify, and depending on who you talk to, there are varying opinions of how severe or not severe that issue is, whether Airbnbs are impacting the housing market in a significant way or not, so we’re looking forward to getting our hands on that Airbnb data,” said Raines.

During the course of this study, CSPDC has also been working on bringing more affordable housing to the Valley.

In 2021, they were awarded a grant to help address an affordable housing shortage. At this point, CSPDC has committed funds to seven developers across the area -- three in Harrisonburg, two in Staunton, one in Waynesboro and one in Rockbridge County.

The housing will be completed by July 1, 2024. The developments will be for residents at 80% or below of the area’s median income (AMI).

“A lot of our lower earning industries, even essential workers - teachers, police officers - are making those incomes that qualify as 80% AMI or below, in many cases. We’re finding that we don’t have appropriate housing choices that we need to provide the workforce that we need to keep our workforce moving forward,” said Raines.

Raines said as the study continues, they learn more about how important affordable housing is for the Valley.

