Woodstock uses inoculation to preserve 200-year-old tree

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Woodstock has taken a unique approach to preserve a 200-plus-year-old oak tree outside of the CVS on East Reservoir Road in the town. The town’s Arborist and Tree Board have inoculated the soil around the tree with a symbiotic fungus.

The tree is listed as one of the town’s notable trees and the plan began when town staff noticed dieback at the top of the tree. The Tree Board which handles the maintenance and preservation of trees realized the problem had to do with a symbiotic fungus dying off in the surrounding soil.

“There was turf growing over the base of the tree and that affects a symbiotic relationship with a fungus that helps Oak Trees, other trees too but Oak trees, in particular, absorb water and nutrients,” said Warren Schennum, a member of the Woodstock Tree Board.

Schennum said that the turf caused the microenvironment of the soil to change harming the symbiotic fungus called mycorrhizae and in turn harming the tree.

“It raises the temperature and this symbiotic fungus dies back. So we figured that was leading to some of the dieback in the top too so we wanted to take corrective measures to save this historic tree,” he said.

Schennum’s son Brian is Woodstock’s Arborist and he headed the effort to preserve the tree using a process similar to vaccination.

Vaccines are used to inoculate people against diseases and the town used the same concept to try to preserve the tree. Instead of a shot in the arm, the town gathered soil from a different oak tree in the town that contained the symbiotic fungus and placed it into the soil surrounding the tree outside CVS.

“We were able to harvest the inoculum from a park here in town from an existing White Oak. We dug out some soil from around that existing tree, mixed it with some compost we have, and then basically augured holes in concentric rings around and filled those holes with that soil and compost to try to introduce the inoculant,” said Brian Schennum.

The town also eliminated turf and weeds around the tree and will soon mulch the area with woodchips.

“That will help regulate temperature and help keep moisture in the root system to help preserve what we’ve done there and the future, the turf will not have to be maintained in that area anymore,” said Warren Schennum.

Brian Scheunnum said the inoculation of the soil and root system should make a significant difference.

“It’s going to be hard to really see some measurable effects from it but the ideal situation is that we’ll see this tree maintain its health at this point and no longer decline and stay green and healthy throughout the season,” he said.

Brian Scheunnum said he hopes the work to preserve the tree will help people in Woodstock understand the value of trees and older trees in particular.

“Directly there’s the photosynthesis and oxygen they produce and indirectly is the economic benefits through water, slowing erosion, cooling temperature climates and that kind of aspect. There’s a lot of benefits to trees that are hard to grasp and see,” he said.

