‘Dial M for Murder’ performs at the Wayne Theatre

Dial M for Murder runs from Oct. 20 - 29 at the Wayne Theatre.(Ethan Estrem)
By Ethan Estrem
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - As we get closer to Halloween, we often watch scary movies to get into the Halloween spirit. This year, an unconventional viewing experience awaits you at the Wayne Theatre.

Dial M for Murder, by Frederick Knott, is described as the perfect scary story experience for people who want to see what a real-life monster looks like.

The play is staged in the Wayne Theatre’s “Custin Cabaret,” a black box space, giving the show a much more intimate, close-up feel. The show’s director, Robb Zahm says this leaves the actors with “no room to hide.”

“We don’t need to play to a back row. The back row’s only about 5 feet away. Instead, we’re able to perform very small gestures with a great deal of specificity and still have that read to the audience so that nothing feels overblown or over the top. It allows the actors to feel more, well, authentic,” he said.

The show opens Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. and closes Oct. 29. You can purchase tickets on the Wayne Theatre’s website, or by clicking here.

