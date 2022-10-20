Don’t move your firewood! Here’s why.

Small campfire
Small campfire(MGN)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather outside is getting colder and the days are getting shorter, you might result to firewood to keeping your place warm or to have a campfire with friends and family.

While moving firewood seems harmless, it’s not exactly. The Virginia Department of Forestry is urging people not to move their firewood as this can spread unwanted pests that can damage forests, trees, and agriculture.

“Unfortunately, our forests are threatened by a number of invasive pests such as insects and diseases that harm trees causing damage in our forests and some of these insects can be moved in wood when you move firewood,” said Lori Chamberlin, forest health program manager of the Virginia Department of Forestry.

These species like to “hitchhike” on firewood and include the emerald ash borer, spongey mouth, Asian longhorned beetle, and spotted lanternfly.

Chamberlin said the safer option with firewood is to buy it where you plan to burn it. A good general rule is to buy the firewood in the county you plan to use it. If you need to travel with the firewood, make sure it has been heat-treated and certified.

With the pests “hitchhiking” or planting eggs or burying in the firewood, traveling with it could introduce the species to a new area where it can grow and wreak havoc.

Chamberlin also said that if you have leftover firewood, leave it behind. Once any kind of packaged and certified firewood is opened, it also becomes a place where pests invade.

To find local firewood dealers across Virginia, go to firewoodscout.org. There are only a handful of states that provide this resource, however. To find other participating state, you can click here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
Court documents reveal new details after 8 were shot in Harrisonburg
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus
The goal was to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from...
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
Search for missing Quinton Simon moves to Chatham Co. landfill

Latest News

Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
Staunton woman creates a ‘Whimsically Witchy’ Halloween display
The project would create 1.05 miles of sidewalk between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street.
Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase
Raymond Moody is read his sentence after pleading guilty to the 2009 murder, kidnapping and...
Man pleads guilty to 2009 murder, kidnapping and rape of Brittanee Drexel