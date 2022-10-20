EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Buffalo Gap vs. Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Buffalo Gap and Staunton are preparing to meet in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Storm enters the Shenandoah District matchup with a 7-0 record while Buffalo Gap is 4-3 overall and looking to rebound from back-to-back losses.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Gypsy Hill Park’s Winston Wine Memorial Stadium.

