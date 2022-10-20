Foliage Report: Updated 10-20-2022

The fall color is trickling down the mountains

Get out and enjoy! pic.twitter.com/AOCQT6QTaB — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 20, 2022

The fall color changed is all based on the weather and this year, the cooler air and the colder nights in early to now we approach late-October is really accelerating the color change.

Areas along the Alleghenies any any mountain tops around and above 4,000′ are past peak with high leaf drop.

The fall colors are trickling down to the lower elevations now and the mountain ridges are starting to fill in with color.

This is going to be a beautiful weekend to get out. Now we have moderate to high leaf drop at the highest elevations so the best color is going to really be around and just below 3,000 feet which is still a good portion of our area.

So make sure you check out the Blue Ridge Parkway and Skyline drive.

The color is still changing in the northern district of Shenandoah National Park and the best color is on the west side of the mountains.

Seneca Rocks in Pendleton is at peak color right now and the lower ridges still have a lot of color. North Fork mountain is also a great area along with Route 48 through Hardy and Grant counties.

The color is more evident across the Shenandoah Valley so the next two weeks will be spectacular. The good news is we have no high wind in the forecast even into next week.

The Massanutten ridge and a drive along Route 11 is also a great scenic drive. Lost River state park in Hardy county is at peak also.

Try the scenic chair lift at Bryce resort or a walk around lake Laura. Storybook trail on Massanutten mountain is always a great spot and an easy trail.

There’s also high color at Shenandoah river state park and peak color around Covington, Bath and Allegheny county in the Virginia highlands.

Sunday at Douthat State Park pic.twitter.com/kR517c8VIh — sun (@cantnot) October 20, 2022

Of course the weekend will always be more busy with leaf peepers, so it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds if you can.

Try the scenic chairlift at Bryce Resort

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

