Free self-defense classes for women in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ladies of the Shenandoah Valley are invited to get physical in self-defense next week. Harrisonburg & Bridgewater 24-7 Fitness is offering two free classes on Oct. 25 and Oct. 29.

Combat Veteran Ron Cooper is happy to share moves from 40 years of martial arts experience to help women turn their bodies into a weapon.

“You can never say how something’s going to play out every single time. What I try to do is give a buffet of different moves that you can use to help you in every situation,” Combat Veteran Ron Cooper said.

Whether you’re a member of the gym or not, the class is free to women aged 14 and older. Both classes are available only at the gym’s Harrisonburg location at 1101 W. Market St. but more dates can come if these fill up.

Those interested are asked to RSVP by Oct. 24.

