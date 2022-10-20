Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation offering cave exploration program

Stalactites inside Grand Caverns
Stalactites inside Grand Caverns(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Colder weather can limit opportunities for activities, and that’s why the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering a way for you to stay active and explore ‘beneath’ the Valley.

The ‘Beginner Wild Caving’ program will be offered starting Nov. 13, and is different from a traditional show cave tour.

Along with guides from local business, Wild Guyde Adventures, parks and recreation staff will take participants into primitive caves in the area to learn about cave safety, navigation and ‘total body hiking.’

“A guide is taking you through the cave, there’s some crawling, there’s some maybe a little bit of mud. There’s also plenty of spaces to stand and look at all the stalagmites stalactites the different rock formations,” Recreation and program supervisor Harriett Flynn said.

Registration for ages 12 and older is now open on the Harrisonburg Parks and Rec website.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
The goal was to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from...
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
Court documents reveal new details after Harrisonburg shooting
A school bus and a truck collided Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. on King Coal Highway killing...
Man dies in fiery crash involving school bus

Latest News

Police has reportedly found the vehicle driven by a suspect in the Basye Abduction.
Police tracking Basye abduction suspect
A car has crashed into a building at Augusta Health, but the building will not close due to the...
Vehicle crashes into Augusta Health building
Aubrey Urbanowicz Noon Weather Forecast Oct. 20
Aubrey Urbanowicz Noon Weather Forecast Oct. 20
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies