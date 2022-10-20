Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation offering cave exploration program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Colder weather can limit opportunities for activities, and that’s why the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department is offering a way for you to stay active and explore ‘beneath’ the Valley.

The ‘Beginner Wild Caving’ program will be offered starting Nov. 13, and is different from a traditional show cave tour.

Along with guides from local business, Wild Guyde Adventures, parks and recreation staff will take participants into primitive caves in the area to learn about cave safety, navigation and ‘total body hiking.’

“A guide is taking you through the cave, there’s some crawling, there’s some maybe a little bit of mud. There’s also plenty of spaces to stand and look at all the stalagmites stalactites the different rock formations,” Recreation and program supervisor Harriett Flynn said.

Registration for ages 12 and older is now open on the Harrisonburg Parks and Rec website.

