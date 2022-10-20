JMU Football Opponent Report: Marshall

James Madison is preparing to host Marshall Saturday afternoon.
James Madison is preparing to host Marshall Saturday afternoon.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Marshall Saturday afternoon.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Marshall

2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Charles Huff (2nd Season - 10-9 Overall)

Player to Watch: Khalan Laborn (Running Back) - Leads Sun Belt in rushing attempts (158), rushing yards (851), and rushing touchdowns (10)

Series History: Marshall leads all-time, 2-0. Last meeting came in 1994.

