JMU Football Opponent Report: Marshall
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing to host Marshall Saturday afternoon.
JMU Football Opponent Report - Marshall
2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt)
Head Coach: Charles Huff (2nd Season - 10-9 Overall)
Player to Watch: Khalan Laborn (Running Back) - Leads Sun Belt in rushing attempts (158), rushing yards (851), and rushing touchdowns (10)
Series History: Marshall leads all-time, 2-0. Last meeting came in 1994.
