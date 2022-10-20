JMU men’s soccer plays West Virginia to draw

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team played West Virginia to a 1-1 draw Wednesday night at Sentara Park.

The Mountaineers scored first in the first half on a goal by Ryan Crooks in the 35th minute. The Dukes picked up the equalizer when Ethan Taylor scored off an assist by Cameron Arnold in the 73rd minute. Sebastian Conlon recorded five saves in goal for the Dukes.

James Madison is now 5-6-3 overall and 1-2-2 in Sun Belt play. The Dukes’ next match is Sunday at South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.