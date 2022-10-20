Police respond to Governor Youngkin’s public safety initative

The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment,...
By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin rolled out his public safety initiative this week. The plan “Operation Bold Blue Line” is supposed to help law enforcement with recruitment, retention and reducing violent crime.

Police departments selected to receive additional funding have not been announced yet. Staunton Police say they can do wonders with more in the budget.

“We can recruit more troopers. There are more troopers in the area. It just prevents safer roads safer travels, and safety overall. A big focus has been in training, so providing more funding for training, that’s definitely a bonus,” Staunton Police Department’s Sergeant Butch Shifflett said.

Governor Youngkin said he is focused on taking clear, actionable steps to make Virginia communities safer.

