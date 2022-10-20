Police tracking Basye abduction suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says they have located the truck believed to be driven by Mitchell Markley Jr, who allegedly kidnapped April Cline from her home in Basye yesterday.

April is reportedly safe, and with police, but they are still looking for Mitchell Markley Jr.

There is a heavy police presence near South Fork, and Quicksburg Road has been shut down.

Markley is supposedly on foot, and officials warn people not to approach if they see him, but to contact the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office at (540)-459-6100 or your local law enforcement agency.

This is a developing story, stay tuned to WHSV for updates.

You can read the original story below.

The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two people, one of whom is believed to have been abducted from a Basye home this morning.

According to Shenandoah County Sheriff Tim Carter, a home along Fairway Drive appeared to have been forcefully entered and April Cline was allegedly abducted. He said Mitchell Markley Jr. is a person of interest.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Carter said a search warrant was being executed at the home and investigators are processing the scene.

After ditching one vehicle, Carter believes Markley is now driving a stolen 2006 blue Dodge Dakota with Virginia tags VSF-4647.

The sheriff said if you come across Markley and Cline, do not to approach them rather call 911.

Carter said the two know of each other.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.