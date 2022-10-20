Public invited to give input on proposed bike path in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Staunton has a public hearing planned to discuss bike paths on Churchville Avenue.

The city is working with the Timmons Group to open up the road and restripe it to allow space for pedestrians and cyclists. This proposal is part of a larger city-wide plan to define a bike and pedestrian network.

“We’re proposing to restripe portions of the pavement for buffered bike lanes and shared lanes for bicycles along a roughly two mile segment of the corridor,” said Thomas Ruff, project manager with the Timmons Group.

Ruff said if the public favors the bike lanes, Timmons Group will put the finishing touches on the plan, finalize it, and the city will move forward.

“The next time the road is repaved, the city will repave the street and put the new pavement markings down instead of the old ones,” said Ruff.

At this time, the proposal is just that -- a proposal. If it’s shot down at the public hearing, changes can be made.

