Route 11 North Sidewalk project in public input phase

The project would create 1.05 miles of sidewalk between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street.
By Noah Harrison
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Route 11 North Sidewalk project is now in the public input phase after a hearing held on Wednesday.

The project will add 1.05 miles of five-foot-wide sidewalk and buffers between Mount Clinton Pike and Jewell Street.

This new addition will not only improve pedestrian safety by creating space between walkers and the road but new curbs and gutters will also improve drainage in the area. Also, the sidewalk will link Rockingham County to Harrisonburg.

”The hope is to go ahead and connect some of the people in the Jewell Street area with so that they have access to um a lot of the commodities and things in Harrisonburg,” Project Manager Alexander Alvarado said.

The grant-funded initiative is estimated to cost around $3 million. Advertisement is projected to start between late 2023 and early 2024 with completion scheduled for 2025.

Comments should be submitted to Alvarado by mail at 811 Commerce Road Staunton, VA 24401 or by email at alexander.alvarado@vdot.virginia.gov with the subject line ‘PH Route 11 North Sidewalk Comment’.

Public input is open until Oct. 29.

Right of way is the next step.

VDOT- Route 11 North Sidewalk Project

