Shop to Stop Hunger collects thousands of meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event was held at the Harrisonburg Kroger Thursday morning.

Participants had one minute to fill their carts with as much food as possible to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).

Through donations leading up to the event and what was purchased Thursday, the food bank received enough food for 32,000 meals.

That’s a lot of households. It’ll help people get through the next few months, it’ll help the food bank extend our reach. We’re going to put it good use right away,” Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy Officer for BRAFB said.

BRAFB serves 24,300 people in the Valley each month, and it expects that number to rise throughout the colder months.

“When the weather turns colder, folks often have to make a choice between heating their home or buying food, so we want to try and remove some of those difficult choices from them. This is going to go a long way,” Ratzlaff said. “The cost of just about everything is up and people need a little help to make their dollar stretch further.”

