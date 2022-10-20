Shop to Stop Hunger collects thousands of meals for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Shop to Stop Hunger
Shop to Stop Hunger(WHSV)
By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The ninth annual Shop to Stop Hunger event was held at the Harrisonburg Kroger Thursday morning.

Participants had one minute to fill their carts with as much food as possible to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).

Through donations leading up to the event and what was purchased Thursday, the food bank received enough food for 32,000 meals.

That’s a lot of households. It’ll help people get through the next few months, it’ll help the food bank extend our reach. We’re going to put it good use right away,” Karen Ratzlaff, Chief Philanthropy Officer for BRAFB said.

BRAFB serves 24,300 people in the Valley each month, and it expects that number to rise throughout the colder months.

“When the weather turns colder, folks often have to make a choice between heating their home or buying food, so we want to try and remove some of those difficult choices from them. This is going to go a long way,” Ratzlaff said. “The cost of just about everything is up and people need a little help to make their dollar stretch further.”

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two vehicle crash on South Main Street has left one dead, and the road closed.
Harrisonburg man killed in head-on crash on S. Main Street
This morning at a little before 10:00 am, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office responded to the...
Sheriff: Woman believed to be abducted from Basye
The goal was to address issues related to claims of excessive partying and rude behavior from...
Residents of Harrisonburg host meeting about JMU Student Behavior
Court documents reveal new details after Harrisonburg shooting
Dorothy Clements, 30, has been charged with felony murder and child neglect after her...
Virginia mom charged with murder after 4-year-old eats THC gummies

Latest News

Public invited to give input on proposed bike path in Staunton
Public invited to give input on proposed bike path in Staunton
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
Police searching for Basye abduction suspect
The City of Staunton has a public hearing planned to discuss bike paths on Churchville Avenue.
Public invited to give input on proposed bike path in Staunton