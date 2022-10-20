Waynesboro brewery expanding with music venue in historic building

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - City and state leaders celebrated the opening of a new winemaking company in a historic Waynesboro building on Wednesday.

The Virginia Marketplace will be home for a new offering in the city. Basic City Beer Company is expanding to include a music venue.

“It has always been in the back of our mind to make a move and offer something a little bit more than what we have to offer in sound production, in staging and in capacity,” said Basic City’s Co-Founder and President Bart Lanman.

The venue will be called the Foundry. It will hold 800 people, and there will be VIP areas and an Italian Restaurant. On top of that, there will be a decked-out stage.

“We’ve got a couple 100,000 dollars plus going into sound, lights, staging. We’ve got a 16x10 LED backdrop for the stage,” said Lanman.

Common Wealth Crush Company and Happ Coffee Roasters are moving in. All three places create and sell their products, building common ground among the businesses.

“We’re very excited to have neighbors in the complex that are synergetic with what we do to what we do,” said Lanman.

There is more space available in the building, though, and Lanman said they’re looking forward to who else may come into the area.

“We’re looking for great neighbors and products that will go well with wine, coffee and beer,” said Lanman.

