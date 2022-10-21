Augusta County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

Tristan Mac Cornelius of Augusta County
Tristan Mac Cornelius of Augusta County
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with locating a runaway juvenile.

16-year-old Tristan Mac Cornelius was last seen on Oct. 20 around 3:30 p.m.

Cornelius is 5′11″, approximately 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie, dark colored sweat pants, and a dark colored beanie.

If you have any information, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

